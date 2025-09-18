Justin Bieber sets new record with a 10 million dollar pay for Coachella

Justin Bieber has been taking most of the decisions related to his professional life himself, after letting go of traditional systems of management. The ability to strike a massive deal, coupled with the fact that Justin would be performing live after a hiatus, makes this moment significant.

The last time Justin Bieber was seen performing live on the big stage, was when he wrapped his Justice World Tour in the United States, back in 2022. His 2026 Coachella appearance will be a comeback performance and fans have high hopes. The performance is expected to be something beyond the ordinary which will help him return with a bang.

It is however important to note that there has been no official confirmation about the payment amount from either the festival authorities nor Justin Bieber. Despite the lack of clarity, it is clear that Justin Bieber continues to influence the pop culture scene.

Other artists who are set to headline Coachella 2026, are Sabrina Carpenter and Carol G.

For more updates, join our WhatsApp , Telegram , and YouTube channels.