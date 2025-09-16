Celebs

Ferrari's secret blacklist: Why Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber are banned

Ferrari's rumored "blacklist" has names like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and many more. Here's the quirky truth behind the myth
Ferrari isn't just only a luxury car, it's practically a personality test on wheels. And if the chatters are to be believed, not everyone makes the cut to the list. Enters the Ferrari "blacklist". The mythical (and very unofficial) list of celebs who, allegedly, the Italian luxury brand won’t let near its most coveted rides.

But before you imagine Maranello executives drawing up naughty and nice lists, let’s set the record straight here. There is no official document, press release, or confirmed policy from Ferrari about such a list. Still these speculative stories keep circulating. And when you hear names like Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Kim Kardashian, and even DJ Deadmau5 pop up, the gossip writes itself. So why the shade? Ferrari as a brand is famously picky about who drives there cars and purchases it. They reportedly choose customers not just for their bank accounts but also for their vibe. How the customer presents themselves, how they treat the car, and whether they’ll make Ferrari look like the chic dream it aspires to be.

The rumored blacklist criteria read like reality TV drama:

1. Modifying your Ferrari without approval (Deadmau5 learned this the hard way after his infamous “Purrari” wrap).

2. Flipping the car too soon for cash.

3. Publicly trashing the brand.

4. Or just general antics that could make Ferrari look less Dolce Vita and more Keeping Up with the Chaos.

For example, many reports claim that Justin Bieber ticked off a few of these boxes with a series of flashy customization. And a few resales moves that didn't exactly scream Ferrari's aesthetic. As for Kim K, it’s less “banned forever” and more “sorry, sweetie, no special editions for you.” Which means, she can still buy a Ferrari but she probably won’t get the invite to the limited-run collector’s club.

Now, is the blacklist actually real? Technically no, but the brand's serious gatekeeping is very much real. Ferrari guards its reputation like it’s the crown jewels of Italy. And if that means telling global superstars to take a backseat, well, it just adds to the legend.

