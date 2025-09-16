Ferrari’s secret blacklist: Why Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber are banned

But before you imagine Maranello executives drawing up naughty and nice lists, let’s set the record straight here. There is no official document, press release, or confirmed policy from Ferrari about such a list. Still these speculative stories keep circulating. And when you hear names like Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Kim Kardashian, and even DJ Deadmau5 pop up, the gossip writes itself. So why the shade? Ferrari as a brand is famously picky about who drives there cars and purchases it. They reportedly choose customers not just for their bank accounts but also for their vibe. How the customer presents themselves, how they treat the car, and whether they’ll make Ferrari look like the chic dream it aspires to be.

The rumored blacklist criteria read like reality TV drama:

1. Modifying your Ferrari without approval (Deadmau5 learned this the hard way after his infamous “Purrari” wrap).

2. Flipping the car too soon for cash.

3. Publicly trashing the brand.

4. Or just general antics that could make Ferrari look less Dolce Vita and more Keeping Up with the Chaos.