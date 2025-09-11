Explore the new Ferrari plug-in hybrid berlinetta with a mid-rear V8 twin-turbo engine

The powertrain of the matter

The 849 Testarossa is equipped with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system consisting of the 830 cv twin-turbo V8 engine combined with three electric motors, a high-voltage battery, and an inverter that together deliver a total output of 220 cv. This system brings the total power of the powertrain up to 1050 cv, an absolute record for a production Ferrari. The architecture of the 849 Testarossa's plug-in hybrid powertrain has been designed to ensure maximum performance, vehicle dynamics, and usability.

The 849 Testarossa’s internal combustion engine (project code F154FC) is the latest version of Ferrari’s multi-award-winning twin-turbo V8. It produces 830 cv with a specific output of 208 cv/l, marking a 50 cv increase compared to the previous iteration. This achievement was made while maintaining the same displacement and completely revising the components, including the all-new turbocharger, cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums, titanium fasteners, valve train system, and fuel rail.

A new, larger turbocharger has been adopted with F80-derived low-friction bearings and an innovative heat shield on the turbine casing inspired by the 296 GT3 to improve thermal management in the engine compartment. The compressor wheels and the turbine have been optimized in terms of materials and aerodynamics, and a refined calibration strategy has been introduced, all to minimise turbo lag and maintain the responsiveness of the engine. The intercooler has been optimised in order to manage the increase in power and improve thermal efficiency.

The increase in engine power was achieved without any significant weight penalty thanks to machining inspired by racing engines, lightening of the camshafts and the adoption of titanium screws, improving the weight/power ratio by almost 10% compared to the SF90 Stradale.

The Inconel® exhaust manifold sees the diameter of the ducts increase by 20% and its length by 10% to improve the performance and provide the timbre typical of the Ferrari sound. The adoption of a flexible Inconel joint manages extremely high temperatures without increasing weight. The exhaust system integrates GPFs and a new generation ceramic matrix for the catalysers, which keep the layout unchanged while complying with regulatory requirements without any significant increase in mass.

The 849 Testarossa, for the first time on a Prancing Horse range car, has also introduced the use of recycled aluminium secondary alloys for engine castings (cylinder head, crankcase and sump) reducing CO₂ emissions per kilogram of aluminium used by a maximum of 80%, which equates to a reduction of up to 0.4 ton of CO₂ equivalent per car.

The 849 Testarossa adopts a PHEV architecture derived from the SF90 Stradale, combining the V8 internal combustion engine with three electric motors for a total power of 220 hp. Two of them are located on the front axle and make up the RAC-e (electronic cornering set-up regulator) system which enables the 4WD system and torque vectoring to maximise traction and efficiency when exiting corners. The third electric motor, the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic), is positioned on the rear axle and derives directly from the Scuderia’s experience in Formula 1.

The entire system has been revised to improve performance and driving comfort, with an optimised calibration to work in synergy with the internal-combustion engine. The control system also integrates a new active damping function aimed at regularizing the engine idle, improving the transition between the thermal and electrical operating phases. The cooling maps of the electric motors have been optimised, ensuring a higher thermal efficiency of 10-12 °C. This keeps the electric performance consistent for a longer period, even under conditions of intensive use.

Sound

The 849 Testarossa introduces a new sonic dimension that reflects the essence of the car, with a powerful and pure character. The timbre of the new V8 turbo has been optimised to ensure a recognisable acoustic signature in all driving conditions, while preserving the distinctive harmonics of Ferrari’s V8.

The sound level has been increased at all speeds, with particular attention to the richness and purity of the sound in the low and mid ranges. The goal was to enhance the bright tones of the noble orders of combustion (multiples of order 2) in acceleration. Moving up towards the limiter set at 8300 rpm, the power of the powertrain manifests itself explosively, with an immersive experience involving sound, acceleration and vibration, emphasized by the flat crankshaft architecture.

The new gear shift strategy, inherited from the SF90 XX Stradale, has been revised to generate an even more exciting sound during upshifts in press-on driving. This effect has been achieved through a new engine calibration that works in synergy with the gearbox control logic, optimising the sequence of actuations and the pressure in the combustion chamber to maximise sound intensity during lift off. The content is active from medium loads and revs, returning the effect of a racing shift with a characteristic timbre of the engine on the over-run. The shifting becomes even more extreme from the 'Race' position of the Manettino forward.