Explore the new Ferrari plug-in hybrid berlinetta with a mid-rear V8 twin-turbo engine

Ferrari has unveiled its latest sports car, the 849 Testarossa, to international press and clients. The car, which replaces the SF90 Stradale in the range, is a hybrid plug-in super sports berlinetta equipped with three electric motors alongside the mid-rear twin-turbo V8, delivering a total of 1050 cv, 50 more than the car it replaces.
The heart of the 849 Testarossa revolves around its twin-turbo eight-cylinder internal combustion engine, part of the family of engines that received multiple International Engine of the Year awards. The unit has been completely re-engineered to reach new performance peaks (a remarkable 830 cv of maximum power) and is combined with an advanced hybrid system derived from Ferrari’s unmatched motorsport experience.
Among the most prominent innovations is the new turbo, the largest ever for a Ferrari production car, enabling unprecedented acceleration. The hybrid group, consisting of a rear electric motor and two units installed on the front axle, is capable of delivering 220 cv. The on-demand four-wheel drive system and torque vectoring maximise performance in all conditions.
To enhance its dynamic qualities and the driver feedback at the limit, the 849 Testarossa is equipped (in addition to the latest generation brake-by-wire system) with Ferrari’s ABS Evo controller, which improves braking precision and consistency in all conditions, along with the new braking system. The spring and damper set-up has been completely revised for improved behaviour at the limit of grip. Extensive component weight reduction has allowed the 849 Testarossa to boast the best power-to-weight ratio ever for a range model, since the enormous performance increase has not resulted in any additional weight compared to the SF90 Stradale.
From a styling point of view as well, the 849 Testarossa marks a revolution in the concept of a Ferrari V8 mid-rear berlinetta: the inspiration taken from 1970s Sports Prototypes, together with sharp and geometric lines, creates a unique and timeless design. The synergy between form and function has enabled impressive aerodynamic performance: the total downforce of 415 kg at 250 km/h represents a 25 kg increase over the SF90 Stradale as well as providing a 15% boost in cooling power for the powertrain and brakes.
The 849 Testarossa is equipped with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system consisting of the 830 cv twin-turbo V8 engine combined with three electric motors, a high-voltage battery, and an inverter that together deliver a total output of 220 cv. This system brings the total power of the powertrain up to 1050 cv, an absolute record for a production Ferrari. The architecture of the 849 Testarossa's plug-in hybrid powertrain has been designed to ensure maximum performance, vehicle dynamics, and usability.
The 849 Testarossa’s internal combustion engine (project code F154FC) is the latest version of Ferrari’s multi-award-winning twin-turbo V8. It produces 830 cv with a specific output of 208 cv/l, marking a 50 cv increase compared to the previous iteration. This achievement was made while maintaining the same displacement and completely revising the components, including the all-new turbocharger, cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums, titanium fasteners, valve train system, and fuel rail.
A new, larger turbocharger has been adopted with F80-derived low-friction bearings and an innovative heat shield on the turbine casing inspired by the 296 GT3 to improve thermal management in the engine compartment. The compressor wheels and the turbine have been optimized in terms of materials and aerodynamics, and a refined calibration strategy has been introduced, all to minimise turbo lag and maintain the responsiveness of the engine. The intercooler has been optimised in order to manage the increase in power and improve thermal efficiency.
The increase in engine power was achieved without any significant weight penalty thanks to machining inspired by racing engines, lightening of the camshafts and the adoption of titanium screws, improving the weight/power ratio by almost 10% compared to the SF90 Stradale.
The Inconel® exhaust manifold sees the diameter of the ducts increase by 20% and its length by 10% to improve the performance and provide the timbre typical of the Ferrari sound. The adoption of a flexible Inconel joint manages extremely high temperatures without increasing weight. The exhaust system integrates GPFs and a new generation ceramic matrix for the catalysers, which keep the layout unchanged while complying with regulatory requirements without any significant increase in mass.
The 849 Testarossa, for the first time on a Prancing Horse range car, has also introduced the use of recycled aluminium secondary alloys for engine castings (cylinder head, crankcase and sump) reducing CO₂ emissions per kilogram of aluminium used by a maximum of 80%, which equates to a reduction of up to 0.4 ton of CO₂ equivalent per car.
The 849 Testarossa adopts a PHEV architecture derived from the SF90 Stradale, combining the V8 internal combustion engine with three electric motors for a total power of 220 hp. Two of them are located on the front axle and make up the RAC-e (electronic cornering set-up regulator) system which enables the 4WD system and torque vectoring to maximise traction and efficiency when exiting corners. The third electric motor, the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic), is positioned on the rear axle and derives directly from the Scuderia’s experience in Formula 1.
The entire system has been revised to improve performance and driving comfort, with an optimised calibration to work in synergy with the internal-combustion engine. The control system also integrates a new active damping function aimed at regularizing the engine idle, improving the transition between the thermal and electrical operating phases. The cooling maps of the electric motors have been optimised, ensuring a higher thermal efficiency of 10-12 °C. This keeps the electric performance consistent for a longer period, even under conditions of intensive use.
The sound level has been increased at all speeds, with particular attention to the richness and purity of the sound in the low and mid ranges. The goal was to enhance the bright tones of the noble orders of combustion (multiples of order 2) in acceleration. Moving up towards the limiter set at 8300 rpm, the power of the powertrain manifests itself explosively, with an immersive experience involving sound, acceleration and vibration, emphasized by the flat crankshaft architecture.
The new gear shift strategy, inherited from the SF90 XX Stradale, has been revised to generate an even more exciting sound during upshifts in press-on driving. This effect has been achieved through a new engine calibration that works in synergy with the gearbox control logic, optimising the sequence of actuations and the pressure in the combustion chamber to maximise sound intensity during lift off. The content is active from medium loads and revs, returning the effect of a racing shift with a characteristic timbre of the engine on the over-run. The shifting becomes even more extreme from the 'Race' position of the Manettino forward.
The 849 Testarossa was developed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, directed by Flavio Manzoni, revolutionising the shape of the SF90 Stradale and emphasising the car’s technological and performance characteristics. The stylistic language develops an architectural and futuristic direction, with a balance between sculptural forms and graphic elements. The vertical and transverse lines generate an unprecedented visual scheme, inspired by aeronautics and the Sports Prototypes of the 1970s.
The flank is dominated by the door with a three-dimensional modelling which starts from the main crease line. The deeply sculpted upper surface of the door has a complex three-dimensionality never before achieved on a standard production car and redefines the relationship between the car body and the cabin area. The panel is made of a single aluminium alloy moulding thanks to Ferrari’s advanced manufacturing processes.
The characteristic of the door design is the way it is employed as an aerodynamic duct, giving it a distinctive momentum and architecture. The contrasting black vertical side intake feeds air to the intercooler and incorporates an additional intake, reinforcing the architectural imprint and introducing the concept of three-dimensional livery. The crease line extends towards the rear, leading to a double tail design inspired by the 512 S that changes the visual perception of the cabin, making it more compact and giving it a more cab-forward design.
The front has structured volumes that recall Ferrari geometries from the 1980s. A bridge-like horizontal fascia connects the headlights, recalling the styling theme already used on the Ferrari 12Cilindri and F80. This element creates a new ratio between volumes and voids in the surface treatment which creates a full-width spoiler effect. The body-coloured flicks and the black splitter complete the lower area of the bumper, reinforcing the technical and aerodynamic characteristics.
The rear is dominated by the two tails inspired by the 512 S which, integrated with the active wing, compose a patented aerodynamic solution. The sculpted rear bumper underlines the car’s sporty stance, emphasising the width, while the central section is characterized by the modelling around the iconic round tailpipes. The tail is completed by a full-width diffuser, which is very pronounced in the centre, and which enhances the sense of extreme performance.
In plan view, the extremely clean compositional form of the car is visible. The flicks that protrude from the front bumper, together with the two rear tail sections, harmoniously define the perimeter of the car. The rear screen is visually integrated into the two tail sections, again underlining the cab-forward effect.
The forged wheels have been developed in close synergy with the aerodynamics department. Prominent aerodynamic profiles with extended diamond-cut treatment optimise air extraction from the wheel well and control wake. The geometries allow for extensive aesthetic and functional customization.
The interior of the 849 Testarossa is a synthesis between the layout of a berlinetta with a horizontal dashboard and the cockpit of a single-seater. The upper body of the dashboard features a floating effect with 'C'-shaped air vents framed in aluminium. Between the upper and lower parts there is a contrasting horizontal band that integrates the main controls and the passenger screen. The lower part of the dash is characterized by two architectural sail motifs that incorporate the control functions, with the F80-inspired gate integrated in a floating position in the sail on the steering wheel side.
The central tunnel layout has been redesigned to distribute the secondary commands in a more rational and minimalist way. The central sail theme is picked up on the door cards where it houses a woofer with an aluminium grille. The same element also houses the door pull.
The interior design sets out to optimise space and improve ergonomics. Accessibility has been improved by reducing the width of the bottom of the door panel and adjacent areas, thus freeing up additional space for the rear bench and the passenger-side glove box.
The seats are available in two versions: comfort, with a sculptural treatment of the upholstery and styling that matches the geometry of the cockpit, and a carbon-fibre racing seat, with sporty side bolsters for ideal lateral containment. Both versions are the result of a combined study of ergonomics and style.
The steering wheel of the 849 Testarossa integrates digital and analogue functions: the mechanical controls already seen on the F80 have been carried over, including the iconic Engine Start button, while the digital cluster allows the rapid reconfiguration of the electric driving modes (via the eManettino).
The user interface is designed to concentrate functions around the driver, with an enveloping effect that also involves the door panel and the central tunnel. The passenger area formally takes up this effect, less explicitly. Connectivity is guaranteed by compatibility with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, while wireless charging for smartphones is integrated into the central tunnel. The car is also equipped with the MyFerrari Connect system, which allows the vehicle to be monitored remotely via a dedicated App.