The ‘Few Off’ Lamborghini Fenomeno: a ‘Design Manifesto’ and the most powerful V12 ever

A star of Monterey Car Week 2025, the Fenomeno is the ultimate expression of Lamborghini’s tradition of limited-edition vehicles. Starting with the Reventón, subsequent few-off models include the Sesto Elemento (2010), Veneno (2013), Centenario (2016), Sián (2019) and Countach (2021). The name Fenomeno comes, as per Lamborghini tradition, from a very brave and famous bull fought in Morelia, Mexico, in 2002. In a bullfight between two ‘toreros’, the bull was pardoned for the exceptional qualities it demonstrated. In both Italian and Spanish, Fenomeno means "phenomenal," symbolising something exceptional.

The powertrain is housed in the monofuselage, Lamborghini’s innovative aeronautics-inspired chassis, which, in addition to a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fibre, features a front structure in forged composite —a special material composed of short carbon fibre soaked in resin. This material has been produced and used by Lamborghini since the 2007 debut of the Reventón, the forerunner of all few-offs and a trailblazer thanks to its futuristic bodywork made entirely of carbon fiber.

The Fenomeno is also equipped with technologies typically found in race cars, optimising the car’s dynamics and delivering to the driver the best experience ever at the wheel of a V12. The CCM-R Plus brake system with carbon-ceramic discs guarantees maximum efficiency on both road and track. The single-nut forged rims contribute to delivering exceptional agility, while the special track-oriented tires custom-engineered by Bridgestone offer outstanding grip.

Completing the Fenomeno is sport-tuned suspension, making the Fenomeno extremely precise and stable during sports driving. These characteristics, alongside the exceptional power, make the Fenomeno the fastest Lamborghini ever, both in the 0-100 km/h sprint – which it achieves in an extraordinary 2.4 seconds – and in the 0-200 km/h sprint, achieved in just 6.7 seconds. Maximum speed is over 350 km/h. The weight-to-power ratio is also the best in Lamborghini's history: 1.64 kg/1 bhp.