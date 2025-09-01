Justin Bieber surprises bride at an Indian wedding in LA

It is not often that a bride gets to see a global pop star at her wedding. But one young Indian woman in Los Angeles had exactly that story to tell when Justin Bieber walked into her celebrations this week. Guests quickly reached for their phones, and soon videos from the wedding were everywhere online. In one video we can see Justin Bieber meeting the bride and posing with her bridesmaids. He wore a plain white T-shirt, blue shorts and a furry blue jacket.

Justin Bieber crashes Indian wedding in Los Angeles, photos go viral

The bride was in a green saree with gold jewellery and kaleeras, and looked delighted to see him. For everyone there, it was an unexpected surprise. For many in the room, it was the kind of surprise that could never be planned in advance.