Justin Bieber surprises bride at an Indian wedding in LA

It is not often that a bride gets to see a global pop star at her wedding. But one young Indian woman in Los Angeles had exactly that story to tell when Justin Bieber walked into her celebrations this week. Guests quickly reached for their phones, and soon videos from the wedding were everywhere online. In one video we can see Justin Bieber meeting the bride and posing with her bridesmaids. He wore a plain white T-shirt, blue shorts and a furry blue jacket.
The bride was in a green saree with gold jewellery and kaleeras, and looked delighted to see him. For everyone there, it was an unexpected surprise. For many in the room, it was the kind of surprise that could never be planned in advance.
This is not Justin’s first brush with Indian weddings. In 2023, he performed at billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Mumbai. Reports said he made close to $10 million for that show. The same celebration also brought in Rihanna and Katy Perry, proof of how lavish Indian weddings have become.
His stop in Los Angeles, however, was nothing like that. Justin showed up without any formal announcement and was not there to perform. Justin was seen speaking to guests, taking photos with people and mingling easily through the crowd. Videos from the night capture people laughing, applauding and crowding around him for selfies.
Justin’s own career has been busy as well. In July, he released his seventh studio album, Swag. The record includes collaborations with Gunna, Druski, Lil B, Sexyy Red, and several others. It has already drawn strong attention from fans worldwide.
And for the Los Angeles bride, though, it is safe to say that the album release may not matter as much as the moment itself. Having one of the world’s biggest pop stars turn up at her wedding will likely remain the highlight of her story for years to come.
