Kim Kardashian to play villain in new Bratz live-action movie

While Kardashian’s involvement in the Bratz world is new, the Kardashian-Jenner link to the franchise isn’t. In 2023, Kylie Jenner became part of an official Bratz doll collaboration, bringing a modern-day influencer twist to the iconic toy line. Now 44, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the screen. Beyond her household fame from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she has slowly been building an acting résumé. Her credits include roles in American Horror Story: Delicate, CSI: NY, Drop Dead Diva, and Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. She’s also slated to appear in a thriller written by The Broken Hearts Gallery’s Natalie Krinsky and a legal drama series titled All’s Fair, created by Glee and AHS mastermind Ryan Murphy.

The Bratz project sees Kardashian joining an experienced producing team that includes Erik Feig, Julia Hammer, Jason Larian, and Jasmin Larian. MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian, whose company owns the Bratz brand, will serve as executive producer. This film signals a calculated career move for Kim, who’s steadily reshaping her public image—from reality queen to a serious player in scripted entertainment. As she aligns herself with major production houses and builds a portfolio of mainstream roles, it’s clear she’s not just playing dress-up anymore.