Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G to headline Coachella, Internet reacts

Sunday (April 12 and 19) headliner, Karol G will make history at the festival, being the first Latina to ever headline Coachella. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter manifested her headlining performance. During her debut Coachella event back in 2024, during the outro of the last song, she said, "Coachella, see you back here when I headline".

Despite the seemingly dazzling lineup, many fans expressed their disappointment with the artists. Netizens took to the comment section under the official Instagram post by Coachella to put forth their opinions.

One Instagram user commented, "this gotta be the worst lineup in music festival history".

"Did you guys forget it’s your 25th anniversary…this is terrible. Half of this lineup has played the last 2 years", said another.

Another user said, "The price don’t match the line up. Erase this and try again".

"Wow…these lineups keep getting worse and worse", added another Instagrammer.

However, while many seemed to be displeased, a faction of the fans were happy to see BIGBANG on the lineup and did not hold back their excitement.

"A BIGBANG IN 2026 this is crazy!!!", one fan commented.

Another said, "BIGBANG's font should be bigger".

A few others said that they liked the lineup and excited for the festival.

Passes for the Coachella 2026 festival will be on sale Friday, September 19 at 11am PT.