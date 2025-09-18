Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor set the house on fire with Guru Randhawa in Perfect

The new song titled Perfect from the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was unveiled on Thursday. The song features the lead actors of the film, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and Punjabi pop sensation, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari makers drop new song Perfect

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The music and lyrics for the song furnished by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali and produced by Dilmaan.

Talking about the song, Varun Dhawan said in a statement shared by the team of the music label, “This is my fourth collaboration with Guru. I’ve known him for a long time, so when we met it was just a casual catch-up. But then he played ‘Perfect’ for me, and I instantly felt it was the right song for our film. I called Shashank straight away and told him, ‘We have to have this’”.