Mika Singh confuses Priyadarshan’s retirement with death; netizens slam him

Mika Singh recently got himself into trouble on social media after mistaking filmmaker Priyadarshan’s retirement news for his death. This goof-up quickly caught netizens' eyes on social media and turned into a meme fest. Netizens trolled Mika Singh brutally for this blunder.
The whole confusion started when a media house shared a post about Priyadarshan’s “last project,” Hera Pheri 3. Mika Singh misinterpreted the post and commented "Om Shanti", a phrase traditionally used to express condolences. The comment immediately caught attention of netizens, and they rushed to correct him, clarifying that Priyadarshan is alive and well. Social media users wasted no time in poking fun at the situation.
Some of the hilarious reactions included, "Paaji pack seck to nai maar liya na, tussi chasma utaro. (Paaji, did you have a peg? Please take off your glasses)", while another joked, "Paaji abhi shaam hua hai aaj itna jaldi paaji (Paaji, it’s only evening today, why so early?)". Others chimed in with comments like, "Oh zinda hain sir! (Sir, he’s still alive!)" and "Mika paaji, you still have time. Remove it."
Checkout some of the reactions here:
Priyadarshan has indeed spoken about retirement but only after completing his ongoing projects. He recently wrapped up Bhooth Bangla and still has Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan in the pipeline. His 100th film with Mohanlal is also on the cards.
Mika Singh has earlier grabbed eyeballs and headlines for such controversies. One of which was his comments during the release of Sardaar Ji 3, which many believed was a dig at Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.