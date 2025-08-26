Mika Singh confuses Priyadarshan’s retirement with death; netizens slam him

The whole confusion started when a media house shared a post about Priyadarshan’s “last project,” Hera Pheri 3. Mika Singh misinterpreted the post and commented "Om Shanti", a phrase traditionally used to express condolences. The comment immediately caught attention of netizens, and they rushed to correct him, clarifying that Priyadarshan is alive and well. Social media users wasted no time in poking fun at the situation.

Some of the hilarious reactions included, "Paaji pack seck to nai maar liya na, tussi chasma utaro. (Paaji, did you have a peg? Please take off your glasses)", while another joked, "Paaji abhi shaam hua hai aaj itna jaldi paaji (Paaji, it’s only evening today, why so early?)". Others chimed in with comments like, "Oh zinda hain sir! (Sir, he’s still alive!)" and "Mika paaji, you still have time. Remove it."

Checkout some of the reactions here: