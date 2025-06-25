Mika Singh calls out Diljit Dosanjh over casting of Pakistani actor in Sardaar Ji 3

‘Desh pehle’ (country first), Mika wrote in his Instagram story. ‘Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.’

The comment comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. India responded with Operation Sindoor, a cross-border strike on May 7 targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In the aftermath, several Pakistani entertainers saw their social media accounts restricted in India — including Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam.