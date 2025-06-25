Mika Singh calls out Diljit Dosanjh over casting of Pakistani actor in Sardaar Ji 3

Singer Mika Singh has stirred controversy with a fiery statement aimed at fellow artist Diljit Dosanjh. The singer took to Instagram to condemn Diljit’s decision to cast Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, calling the move ‘irresponsible' amid tense India-Pakistan relations.
‘Desh pehle’ (country first), Mika wrote in his Instagram story. ‘Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.’
The comment comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. India responded with Operation Sindoor, a cross-border strike on May 7 targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In the aftermath, several Pakistani entertainers saw their social media accounts restricted in India — including Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam.
Mika also brought up the unreleased romantic drama Abir Gulaal, which features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan opposite Vaani Kapoor. ‘There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message’, he wrote.
In a direct swipe, Mika labelled Diljit a ‘fake singer’, adding, ‘After doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, (he) has now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless.’
Sardaar Ji 3, the third installment in Diljit’s horror comedy franchise, will only release overseas on June 27. The trailer, shared on Instagram by Diljit with the caption ‘Fadh Lao Bhoond Dian Lattan,’ has already sparked backlash. Both the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have criticised the casting choice and urged strict action, even requesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene. FWICE has also reportedly asked the makers of Border 2 to drop Diljit from the cast.