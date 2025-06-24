Hania Aamir’s Parwaaz Hai Junoon sparks meme fest online after comparisons to Top Gun and Fighter

“Top Gun’s cheap copy = Top Katta,” joked one user on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, “Fighter in 144p,” referencing Hrithik Roshan’s 2024 Indian action film Fighter, which also drew from the Top Gun playbook, albeit with a bigger budget and better screenwriting. The comparisons haven’t stopped there. One viewer confessed to attempting to watch Parwaaz Hai Junoon on a flight but gave up within 15 minutes due to a “painfully predictable” storyline and lacklustre visuals. Others wondered if the film was intended as satire. “This can’t be real. This has to be a spoof,” read one of the many bewildered comments.

Interestingly, the renewed chatter around the film coincides with Hania Aamir’s own stint in the news cycle. The actor was recently in the headlines for her shelved Bollywood debut in Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film’s India release was reportedly cancelled following recent border tensions, although it is still expected to hit international screens.

Whether Parwaaz Hai Junoon was a heartfelt tribute or a poorly disguised remake is still up for debate. But one thing’s clear: it has found a second life online—albeit as comedy gold. The internet may not forgive lazy storytelling, but it will always reward it with a meme renaissance.