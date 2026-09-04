Archana Puran Singh’s son defends Samay Raina over viral joke

Veteran actor Archana Puran Singh and her family have stepped forward to quell internet outrage following comedian Samay Raina’s sharp remarks during an appearance on India’s Got Latent. While social media sparked a heated debate over Samay labelling the men in the household "nalle" (idle), Archana’s son Aaryamann Sethi has firmly defended the quip, arguing that viewers are becoming far too sensitive.

Archana Puran Singh’s son defends Samay Raina

Addressing the online reactions in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs, Aaryamann explained why he chose to break his usual silence. "I usually don't say something about all this, but I thought we should say something this time just because I feel it’s funny," Aaryamann stated. "The joke was also funny because, to be fair, when we vlog, we are at home only, so that’s not wrong and my mother also laughs for a living. People watching comedy have become too sensitive. It’s a joke."