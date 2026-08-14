SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina, four others over remarks on Persons with Disabilities

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the FIRs registered against YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians in connection with offensive remarks made about Persons with Disabilities during an episode of the show India’s Got Latent.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan passed the order, noting that the comedians had complied with the court's earlier directions by undertaking awareness initiatives and fundraising activities for Persons with Disabilities.
Apart from Raina, the relief was granted to comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.
The court appreciated their efforts in organising programmes aimed at promoting awareness and supporting persons with disabilities.
In view of their compliance with the directions issued earlier, the Bench ordered the quashing of the criminal cases lodged against them over the insensitive remarks.
However, the top court said it would continue hearing the matter to consider suggestions from Persons with Disabilities and other stakeholders on mechanisms to prevent the dissemination of such content in the future.
The court indicated that it may issue appropriate directions on the broader issues involved. The court last month had imposed a cost of Rs 3 lakh on the comedians for failing to comply with their earlier undertakings to make amends.
The controversy stems from an episode of India’s Got Latent that was recorded at Khar Habitat on November 14, 2024, and aired subsequently. Several participants on the comedy show faced multiple criminal complaints for allegedly making obscene and insensitive remarks.
Among those named in the cases was podcaster and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps. His petition seeking relief from the criminal proceedings remains pending before the apex court, although he has already been granted interim protection from arrest.
Other personalities associated with the controversial episode, including YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and comedian Samay Raina, had also faced criminal proceedings in connection with the matter.