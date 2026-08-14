SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina, four others over remarks on Persons with Disabilities

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the FIRs registered against YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians in connection with offensive remarks made about Persons with Disabilities during an episode of the show India’s Got Latent.

Bright youngsters taking steps in a positive direction

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan passed the order, noting that the comedians had complied with the court's earlier directions by undertaking awareness initiatives and fundraising activities for Persons with Disabilities.

Apart from Raina, the relief was granted to comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

The court appreciated their efforts in organising programmes aimed at promoting awareness and supporting persons with disabilities.

In view of their compliance with the directions issued earlier, the Bench ordered the quashing of the criminal cases lodged against them over the insensitive remarks.