Did you know Gloria Steinem spent two years in India and studied in an Indian college?

During her time in India in the 1950s, Gloria learnt to wear the saree and even visited villages in Tamil Nadu with people involved in Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement. In 1960, she studied at India's leading women's college, Miranda House having received the Chester Bowles Asian Fellowship.

Gloria had chronicled her experiences in India in her book, My Life on the Road which was originally published in 2015. She wrote about her year spent in Miranda House and recalled, "They taught me to wear saris and were generally more instructive about India than was the curriculum, which was still shaped by the English system".

A picture of Gloria Steinem wearing a saree in New Delhi has now gone viral in social media, as more people come to know about her tryst with a country she claimed to have learnt a lot from.