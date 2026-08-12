South Korea's 6B4T movement is taking radical feminism beyond 4B

The “B” comes from 비 (非), bi, a Sino-Korean prefix meaning “non-”, “not” or “against”. It appears in the Korean terms for 4B's four principles: bihon (no marriage), bichulsan (no childbirth), biyeonae (no dating), and bisekseu (no sex with men). The newer 6B framework keeps those four refusals and adds two more. One calls for boycotting products associated with misogyny, while the other centres on mutual support among women in the movement.

Then come the four “T”s. 탈, tal means escape or getting away. The principles extend the politics of refusal to restrictive beauty practices, idol worship, misogynistic elements of otaku culture and patriarchal religion. In other words, the question has moved beyond whom women date or marry to the cultural habits and expectations that shape their everyday lives.