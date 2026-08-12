South Korea's 6B4T movement is taking radical feminism beyond 4B

For years, 4B has offered South Korean women a radical proposition. What if opting out could itself become a form of protest? The movement, which emerged from the country's digital feminist spaces in the 2010s, centres on four refusals: marriage to men, dating men, sex with men and childbirth. Now, a broader framework known as 6B4T is gaining ground, particularly in Chinese online feminist communities, where South Korean ideas have been translated and reshaped for a new audience.
The “B” comes from 비 (非), bi, a Sino-Korean prefix meaning “non-”, “not” or “against”. It appears in the Korean terms for 4B's four principles: bihon (no marriage), bichulsan (no childbirth), biyeonae (no dating), and bisekseu (no sex with men). The newer 6B framework keeps those four refusals and adds two more. One calls for boycotting products associated with misogyny, while the other centres on mutual support among women in the movement.
Then come the four “T”s. 탈, tal means escape or getting away. The principles extend the politics of refusal to restrictive beauty practices, idol worship, misogynistic elements of otaku culture and patriarchal religion. In other words, the question has moved beyond whom women date or marry to the cultural habits and expectations that shape their everyday lives.
The move from 4B to 6B4T is particularly visible in China. Researchers have documented how 6B4T was translated, debated and adapted within online feminist communities, particularly on Douban. In 2021, the platform shut down more than 10 feminist groups, including communities associated with 6B4T, highlighting the increasingly precarious space for feminist organising online in China.
China's changing airline dress codes offer an interesting parallel to the anti-corset principle. In 2024, Hunan-based Air Travel removed its mandatory high-heel requirement for female cabin crew, citing health, comfort and safety. Taiwan's China Airlines introduced trousers as an option for female frontline staff in 2025. Neither policy has been linked directly to 6B4T, but both reflect a growing willingness to question workplace rules around women's appearance, particularly requirements that tie femininity to heels, skirts or prescribed forms of dress. The journey from 4B to 6B4T has been one of translation too, with the framework picking up new meanings as it moves between countries, languages and online communities.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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