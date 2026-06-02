The green flag 'saas' content on our feed shows how low the bar is set

The internet has discovered a viral genre: the decent mother-in-law.

On Instagram and YouTube, content creators are now churning out 'positive saas' reels. The mother-in-law who serves chai without complaining. The one who doesn’t inspect rotis like an auditor. The one who lets the daughter-in-law sleep in. The one who says, "It’s okay beta, I’ll manage.” Millions of views, tears in the comments with the audiences calling her a 'green flag'.

And every viral reel raises the same question: is the bar in hell?

The ‘good saas’ trend and the bar that keeps sinking

The trend has gained sharper resonance in the aftermath of actress Twisha Sharma’s death in Bhopal last month. Twisha, known for Mugguru Monagallu and Zara Sambhal Kay, died on May 12. Initial reports suggested self-harm after she was found hanging in her apartment. Police later registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge. The investigation is ongoing.