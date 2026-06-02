The green flag 'saas' content on our feed shows how low the bar is set

The internet has discovered a viral genre: the decent mother-in-law.
On Instagram and YouTube, content creators are now churning out 'positive saas' reels. The mother-in-law who serves chai without complaining. The one who doesn’t inspect rotis like an auditor. The one who lets the daughter-in-law sleep in. The one who says, "It’s okay beta, I’ll manage.” Millions of views, tears in the comments with the audiences calling her a 'green flag'.
And every viral reel raises the same question: is the bar in hell?
The trend has gained sharper resonance in the aftermath of actress Twisha Sharma’s death in Bhopal last month. Twisha, known for Mugguru Monagallu and Zara Sambhal Kay, died on May 12. Initial reports suggested self-harm after she was found hanging in her apartment. Police later registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge. The investigation is ongoing.
But the public reaction around the case has once again exposed how deeply familiar the idea of domestic hostility feels to Indian women. That familiarity is exactly why ‘good saas’ content gets so much traction online.
The reels are almost comically basic. A mother-in-law defending her daughter-in-law during a family argument, respecting her privacy, not weaponising household labour, not demanding grandchildren five minutes after the wedding pheras cool down.
These things are not revolutionary, yet audiences react like they are witnessing Scandinavian social reform. Because for generations, Indian popular culture normalised the saas-bahu relationship as a cold war. Television turned emotional manipulation into prime-time entertainment. The daughter-in-law entered not as family, but as probationary staff under surveillance. Her cooking, fertility, salary, clothes, timing, body, and tone became community property. The ‘ideal bahu’ was expected to adjust infinitely.
Which is why people think these alternative content to be radical even when it isn’t. A mother-in-law saying “take rest beta” becomes feminist performance art because audiences are conditioned to expect the opposite.
This is the same society that romanticises motherhood and refuses humanity to daughters-in-law. Indian families routinely speak of women as ‘lakshmi of the house’ while auditing their existence. And so the internet claps when a mother-in-law behaves like a reasonably evolved adult.
Showing healthier domestic dynamics is very important. Young women and men should consume content where care is normalised and not martyrdom. Kindness has become aspirational instead of default behaviour which tells us that something has gone so wrong in the society.
The truly progressive mother-in-law is not the one who goes viral for 'allowing' her daughter-in-law freedom. It is the one who understands that another adult woman entering the family is not entering servitude. That should not be revolutionary in 2026. But here we are, handing out emotional Nobel Prizes for basic decency.
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