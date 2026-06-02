Who was Rani Bhavashankari? The Bengal queen who earned the ‘Raibaghini’ title from Akbar

History is replete with instances of great monarchs, but none can match the story of Queen Bhavashankari. The queen of the Bhurishrestha Kingdom, whose domain included extensive areas of current day Howrah, Hooghly, Bardhaman, and Midnapore, was famous for her warrior skills and brave attitude. Mythically referred to as a warrior empowered by the Goddess, she fought off invading Pathan armies and earned fame even among the great Mughal ruler, Akbar, who awarded her with the name ‘Raibaghini’ or Royal Tigress.
Maharani Bhavashankari was born in Pendo (modern day Hooghly, West Bengal) as the daughter of Dinanath Chaudhuri, a noble man and army general, and thus, her upbringing was quite unique compared to that of other women in her time. Following the demise of her mother, she was brought up under the supervision of her father, who was a commander of an army numbering above one thousand soldiers.
Her bravery gained legendary status at a very young age. During a hunting expedition in the forests that border the Damodar River, she encountered a number of wild buffaloes. According to reports, she defeated all the wild buffalo that attacked her without any help using only her spear. After hearing about her bravery, King Rudranarayan of Bhurishrestha asked her to marry him.
Another legendary tale that persists in connection with Rani Bhavashankari relates to her sword. The patron God of the royal family was Rajvallabhi, an incarnation of Goddess Chandi. According to the legend, the queen worshipped the Goddess and asked her to endow her with invincibility on the battlefield.
Following a fast of two days, on the third day she was blessed by God. According to local legends, Goddess Jayadurga bestowed her with unusual powers and revealed the presence of a sword buried under a lake near the royal palace of Garh Bhawanipur. During her bath in the lake, she found the sword and used it as an auspicious gift from God. The weapon quickly came to symbolize her status as an unbeaten warrior. According to local lore, the Goddess herself had bestowed upon the queen the gift of defeating any male adversary.
Rani Bhavashankari actively participated in governance and military activities as a queen. She reviewed the troops, improved military infrastructure, and ensured that her people undertook military training. The queen had new garrison forts constructed on the border and renovated other forts. She built temples in Chhaunapur near Tarakeshwar.
How did she get the ‘Raibaghini’ title from Akbar?
After the passing of Rudranarayan, she continued to rule the kingdom. During her reign, a Pathan called Osman Khan decided to launch an attack on Bhurishrestha. With the help of a rebellious military commander, he tried to enter Bhurishrestha in the guise of a Hindu holy man. The plan did not work out. Since they had been warned in advance, the queen got ready to defend herself. The bodyguards and troops of the queen fought hard to prevent the Pathans from storming into the temple complex.
This victory consolidated Bhurishrestha’s standing and gained him recognition from Emperor Akbar, who feared that the Pathans would stage a comeback in Bengal. To counter such a threat, he formed a union with the kingdom of Bhurishrestha with the help of Raja Man Singh. This honour was conferred on Rani Bhavashankari when Emperor Akbar granted her the title of ‘Raibaghini,’ which means Royal Tigress.