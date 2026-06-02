Who was Rani Bhavashankari? The Bengal queen who earned the ‘Raibaghini’ title from Akbar

Following a fast of two days, on the third day she was blessed by God. According to local legends, Goddess Jayadurga bestowed her with unusual powers and revealed the presence of a sword buried under a lake near the royal palace of Garh Bhawanipur. During her bath in the lake, she found the sword and used it as an auspicious gift from God. The weapon quickly came to symbolize her status as an unbeaten warrior. According to local lore, the Goddess herself had bestowed upon the queen the gift of defeating any male adversary.

Rani Bhavashankari actively participated in governance and military activities as a queen. She reviewed the troops, improved military infrastructure, and ensured that her people undertook military training. The queen had new garrison forts constructed on the border and renovated other forts. She built temples in Chhaunapur near Tarakeshwar.

How did she get the ‘Raibaghini’ title from Akbar?

After the passing of Rudranarayan, she continued to rule the kingdom. During her reign, a Pathan called Osman Khan decided to launch an attack on Bhurishrestha. With the help of a rebellious military commander, he tried to enter Bhurishrestha in the guise of a Hindu holy man. The plan did not work out. Since they had been warned in advance, the queen got ready to defend herself. The bodyguards and troops of the queen fought hard to prevent the Pathans from storming into the temple complex.