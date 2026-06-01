World Milk Day 2026: Why milk, this age-old beauty trick is still loved across cultures?

We often spend tons of money on beauty and skincare products to live up to society’s idea of perfection. But in the search for the perfect product, we often overlook simple home remedies that can work wonders for the skin. One such underrated ingredient is milk and so much has been its reputation that even Egypt’s legendary beauty queen Cleopatra approved it thousands of years ago.

Cleopatra’s beauty secret: The timeless power of milk for glowing skin

The beloved drink milk has actually been a beauty secret way before makeup ever existed. Long before serums and highlighters took over, Egyptian queen Cleopatra knew exactly how to get rid of the dark circles or tans. She used to bathe in sour milk that helped exfoliate and hydrate the skin. The naturally occurring AHA, lactic acid in the sour milk results in a smooth, polished and even-toned skin and also nibbles away dead skin, and fats that leave you dewy, not dusty.

Different civilisations came up with a different technique to use milk as their beauty product. Egyptians swirled the milk in honey, which kept germs at bay and skin plush, like a natural bandage for the desert’s harsh touch. And Greek women smeared milk with olive oil or yogurt on their faces, believing that it chased off age spots and kept their skin as vibrant as their myths. Back in the day, milk wasn’t just a product it screamed royalty for its benefits.