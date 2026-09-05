The story behind Nikita Porwal’s Princess Diana-inspired Miss World gown

The 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World has been unfolding across Vietnam since August 9, and the pageant’s glamour seems to be giving the destination an even more dazzling edge. India’s representative, Nikita Porwal, recently brought a touch of royalty to the celebrations in a stunning gown inspired by Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire ring.
The finale, which is set to take place on September 5 in Nha Trang, Vietnam at 5:30 pm IST, will bring front participants from around the globe. Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal is among the glamorous crowd who is set to compete at the 73rd Miss World 2026 grand finale. Now, coming to her gown, this won’t be her final look for the evening.
The striking gown, designed by Saisha Shinde, brings a touch of royal history to the pageant, drawing inspiration from one of the most recognisable pieces of British royal jewellery in modern history. It is inspired from Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring.
The look comes from Shinde’s Couture Fall 2026 collection, which drew inspiration from the legendary piece with a gown from the collection later custom-made for Nikita as part of her wardrobe for the international pageant.
Now why are we obsessed with this particular ring? This was the engagement ring of Princess Diana when she stepped into the royal family after saying yes to Prince Charles. At the heart of the ring sits a large oval blue sapphire, encircled by a cluster of diamonds and set in white gold. Created by the British royal jeweller, its striking blue stone gave the ring an instantly recognisable identity.
The design wasn’t a one-of-a-kind piece commissioned exclusively for Diana. In fact it was available through the British royal jeweller’s catalogue. Diana seemingly browsed through it and chose this one in particular. So this also brings out the incredible taste Diana had in fashion.