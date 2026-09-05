The story behind Nikita Porwal’s Princess Diana-inspired Miss World gown

The 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World has been unfolding across Vietnam since August 9, and the pageant’s glamour seems to be giving the destination an even more dazzling edge. India’s representative, Nikita Porwal, recently brought a touch of royalty to the celebrations in a stunning gown inspired by Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire ring.

The Royal inspiration behind Nikita Porwal’s striking Miss World gown

The finale, which is set to take place on September 5 in Nha Trang, Vietnam at 5:30 pm IST, will bring front participants from around the globe. Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal is among the glamorous crowd who is set to compete at the 73rd Miss World 2026 grand finale. Now, coming to her gown, this won’t be her final look for the evening.

The striking gown, designed by Saisha Shinde, brings a touch of royal history to the pageant, drawing inspiration from one of the most recognisable pieces of British royal jewellery in modern history. It is inspired from Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring.

The look comes from Shinde’s Couture Fall 2026 collection, which drew inspiration from the legendary piece with a gown from the collection later custom-made for Nikita as part of her wardrobe for the international pageant.