Is Black Panther star Letitia Wright married? Fans spot clues in new Instagram posts

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has spent years keeping her personal life almost entirely out of the public eye but a set of recent Instagram posts has fans convinced that's about to change. Here’s a breakdown of what's actually confirmed, what's speculation, and where things stand.

What sparked the speculation around Letitia Wright’s love life?

The rumours kicked off around press night for The Story, Tracey Scott Wilson's newsroom drama currently running at the National Theatre's Olivier Theatre in London through October 24. Letitia leads the cast as an ambitious young reporter, and her press-night appearance was documented in a series of photos posted by Instagram user @_angel_vicki, showing the two dressed in coordinating white outfits and standing close together on the red carpet.