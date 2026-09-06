Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic reigns as Miss World 2026, bringing back the crown after 44 years

Joheirry’s journey to becoming Miss World

She represented Distriti Nacional at Miss World Dominican Republic and in October 2025 was crowned Miss World Dominican Republic. She then entered the Miss World pageant in Vietnam and competed with 111 contestants progressing to the Top 40, Top 20, Top 12, and Top 6 before ultimately taking home the crown. Elisabeth Reynes of Spain became the first runner-up, while Taanusiya Chetty of Malaysia was the second runner-up.

As part of being in the Top 6 each contestant is required to answer a question posed to them by the judges. She was asked about a beauty with a purpose cause that she supports in her country and how would she improve the situation if crowned Miss World. Combining her knowledge and profession, she answered that she would like to improve English–language education for children in vulnerable countries. She explained how this Universal language must be the tool so that one can express themselves clearly so that they can fend for themselves in the world. This answer was purposeful, powerful and crisp.

Joheirry was crowned Miss World by Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand who in 2025 made history by becoming the first Miss World winner from Thailand. Apart from Mariasela Alvarez and Joheirry who were crowned Miss World in 1982 and 2026 respectively, Dominican Reublic has also produced a Miss Universe, Amelia Vega in 2003.