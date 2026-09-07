Kentaro Sakaguchi announces marriage to non-celebrity girlfriend, surprising fans amid past scandal fallout

The marriage news comes to light almost exactly a year after Sakaguchi was caught in a highly publicised love triangle controversy. In September 2025, it was reported that he had been living with a hairstylist several years his senior for roughly four years. The same report alleged he had simultaneously been involved with popular actress Mei Nagano, sparking accusations of infidelity that dominated entertainment headlines for weeks.

Sakaguchi's scheduled press conference at the Busan International Film Festival was immediately cancelled as the story broke, and additional reporting linked Nagano to a different connection with a married actor, broadening the scandal's reach throughout the business.

The Tokyo-born actor, who began as a model before transitioning to acting in 2014, built his name through television and film roles including Signal (2018), The Last 10 Years (2022), and What Comes After Love (2024) — the latter a South Korea-Japan co-production that helped expand his fanbase abroad, where he has also drawn comparisons to Korean actor Seo Kang-joon. He currently has a film in theatres, I Do Not Know You, directed by Ryota Nakano, and is set to headline the Fuji TV drama kiDnap GAME this October.