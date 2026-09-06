BTS' RM and J-Hope debut fresh ink from Dr. Woo

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who specialises in single-needle tattoos for celebrities like Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber, posted pictures of RM and J-Hope on Instagram this week, revealing that the two members of BTS had expanded their collections. Black-and-grey minimalist work is typical of Dr. Woo's studio, Hideaway at Suite X.
Dr. Woo's studio, Hideaway at Suite X, is known for exactly this kind of minimalist, black-and-grey work, so the style tracks with his signature aesthetic.
J-Hope's tattoo is the ARMY formation design — a nod to the scene in BTS' 2021 Butter music video where all seven members line up to spell out the fandom's name. Fans in the comments were quick to zero in on the fine-line shading, calling it some of the most detailed work Dr. Woo has posted from a BTS member yet.
RM's tattoo sits on his forearm and appears to read "A HUMAN." Sharp-eyed fans immediately connected it to a line from his own discography: "I wanna be a human 'fore I do some art," from Yun, the opening track on his 2022 solo album Indigo. The song is a tribute to the late Korean painter Yun Hyong-keun, whose personal philosophy — sampled at the start of the track — held that being human has to come before making art. One commenter quoted the lyric directly under Dr. Woo's post, which is how fans first connected the dots.
Speaking of personal meaning, no rundown of BTS ink is complete without Jimin's moon phase piece — one of the fandom's all-time favourite tattoo stories.
Jimin originally had a single moon tattooed on his back. During a Weverse livestream in September 2022, he told fans the story behind how it multiplied. V had shown him a piece of fan art imagining Jimin's back decorated with a full sequence of moon phases rather than just one. Jimin loved the design so much that he went and had it made real, adding four more moons to bring the total to five running down his spine.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.