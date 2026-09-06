BTS' RM and J-Hope debut fresh ink from Dr. Woo

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who specialises in single-needle tattoos for celebrities like Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber, posted pictures of RM and J-Hope on Instagram this week, revealing that the two members of BTS had expanded their collections. Black-and-grey minimalist work is typical of Dr. Woo's studio, Hideaway at Suite X.

BTS’ RM and J-Hope reveal new tattoos

Dr. Woo's studio, Hideaway at Suite X, is known for exactly this kind of minimalist, black-and-grey work, so the style tracks with his signature aesthetic.

J-Hope's tattoo is the ARMY formation design — a nod to the scene in BTS' 2021 Butter music video where all seven members line up to spell out the fandom's name. Fans in the comments were quick to zero in on the fine-line shading, calling it some of the most detailed work Dr. Woo has posted from a BTS member yet.