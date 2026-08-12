BTS' V reveals years-long hearing problem and says it worsened during military service

V from BTS has talked candidly about a health condition he has been dealing with for years. In a livestream, he disclosed that his hearing had been declining long before he was released from mandatory military duty.

BTS' V reveals his hearing has declined over the past 2.5 years

The 30-year-old singer, born Kim Taehyung, made the disclosure during a Weverse broadcast on Wednesday alongside bandmate Jung Kook, in what fans are describing as one of the most candid moments the two have shared publicly. Speaking casually over food, V told viewers he had never mentioned the issue before and that it's been going on for roughly two and a half years.