BTS' V reveals years-long hearing problem and says it worsened during military service

V from BTS has talked candidly about a health condition he has been dealing with for years. In a livestream, he disclosed that his hearing had been declining long before he was released from mandatory military duty.
The 30-year-old singer, born Kim Taehyung, made the disclosure during a Weverse broadcast on Wednesday alongside bandmate Jung Kook, in what fans are describing as one of the most candid moments the two have shared publicly. Speaking casually over food, V told viewers he had never mentioned the issue before and that it's been going on for roughly two and a half years.
“If this ear can hear 100%, this one can only hear about 30%,” he shared. When Jungkook pressed him on whether a recent hospital visit had led to any improvement, V confirmed he’s currently on medication and continues to see doctors for it, though he stopped short of naming a specific diagnosis during the broadcast.
Perhaps the most striking part of the conversation was V's account of how the condition worsened during his time in the military. He said, “I’m steadily taking my meds. But honestly, it got worse after I was in the military, and since everyone around me then was into working out, they told me it was a ‘mental health issue’, so I got brainwashed into thinking it was a mental health problem.”
V enlisted in December 2023 and served with the Special Duty Team under the 2nd Infantry Division's Military Police Corps, completing his mandatory service in June 2025. Since his discharge, he's jumped back into full BTS activity. The group released its fifth studio album, ARIRANG, in March, and V has been performing on the accompanying world tour, which resumed its second leg on August 1 with back-to-back shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
That means V has effectively been touring and performing at full capacity while managing a hearing condition he’d kept private from fans until this week.
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