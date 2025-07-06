Taehyung turns up the heat in Paris with shirtless gym selfies and late-night party vibes

Elsewhere in the photo dump, the 28-year-old was seen striking a casual pose near the Eiffel Tower, casually sipping a beverage in a white vest, and showing off a wine bottle with a cheeky grin. From mirror selfies to moments of quiet reflection on a plush couch, Taehyung’s Paris photo diary captures it all — glam, grit and everything in between.

Adding more sparkle to his city stint, actor Park Bo-gum was also spotted with him in a few circulating videos. The duo were seen soaking up Parisian nightlife, dancing inside a club, and clearly having the time of their lives. Taehyung’s playful spirit was also on display as he flaunted his newly painted nails and posed with quirky toys — a mix of high fashion and boyish charm that’s become his signature. While fans were already buzzing about his appearance at the Celine show, these personal glimpses have taken the excitement to another level.