BTS singer V reportedly met with a minor accident and is safe

BTS member, Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V reportedly met with a minor car accident. The alleged incident took place on Sunday, August 2, 2026 after the K-Pop group's ARIRANG World Tour concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
As videos surfaced on social media, fans got worried. However, reports suggest that the singer is safe and has not sustained any major injuries.
BTS' V reportedly met with an accident after his car allegedly rear-ended near the hotel he was staying. It is important to note that the news has not been officially verified but viral videos online have led to speculation.
Fans were worried about the 30-year-old singer who is reportedly unharmed and had gotten out of the car after the minor hit. The incident took place on Sunday after a BTS concert and videos quickly went viral online.
According to videos on social media, after the car rammed near where they were staying, V was escorted to the hotel by his security personnel. With no confirmed news, fans have been worrying about how the South Korean singer is doing.
"Reports suggest that Kim Taehyung (V) was involved in a minor car accident after yesterday's concert. It is said that another vehicle hit his car from behind near his hotel, and he walked the remaining distance to the hotel. Thankfully, he is safe and wasn't injured", one fan video on X wrote.
While videos of the alleged incident have gone viral, their authenticity has not been verified. Moreover, BTS, there agency HYBE and BigHit Music have not made any official statement. V has not confirmed the incident yet either.
BTS are currently busy with their ARIRANG World Tour which sees the seven-member band reunite after a break. The response to their tour has been massive with record crowds filling up the concerts. The tour kicked off April 9, 2026 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and will conclude on March 2027 in Manila, Philippines.