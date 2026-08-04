BTS singer V reportedly met with a minor accident and is safe

BTS member, Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V reportedly met with a minor car accident. The alleged incident took place on Sunday, August 2, 2026 after the K-Pop group's ARIRANG World Tour concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

As videos surfaced on social media, fans got worried. However, reports suggest that the singer is safe and has not sustained any major injuries.

V reportedly met with a small accident

BTS' V reportedly met with an accident after his car allegedly rear-ended near the hotel he was staying. It is important to note that the news has not been officially verified but viral videos online have led to speculation.