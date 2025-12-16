Throwback to when BTS V stunned fans with first pitch at Dodgers game

BTS is very close to returning back to their full-blown form. And while all the members are at their peak, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung just ranked No. 1 on the Korean Brand Index 2025. He is also the latest BTS member to embark on a solo journey; he dropped his debut album Layover in September 2023 to great success
And his solo career also brought some rather interesting opportunities his way. Like when V was invited to add a touch of K-pop glamour to Major League Baseball when he took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Monday night.
The singer drew cheers from thousands of fans as he stepped onto the field wearing a Dodgers jersey tucked into faded jeans. Before his throw, he bowed politely towards Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who then caught a strike from the left-handed star.
V embraced the moment with ease, even delivering the traditional game call, “It’s time for Dodger baseball!” in English, to the delight of the crowd. He also took time to greet the young fans who run on to the field before every game to collect autographs from players.
In the dugout, the excitement didn’t stop. V shared a brief hug with two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who was all smiles as the two exchanged pleasantries. Cameras captured the pair chatting alongside Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow, much to the delight of fans both in the stadium and online.
Supporters screamed the moment V walked into the dugout, phones in hand to record every second. The singer responded with a wave before heading back to the field for a few warm-up pitches. His smooth throw and easygoing charm quickly became the highlight of the pre-game proceedings.
This appearance comes at a time when BTS fans have much to look forward to. The globally renowned K-pop group is set to release a new album next spring, marking their return as a full group after their break for mandatory military service in South Korea. Since July, members have been based in the United States working on fresh music projects, sparking anticipation worldwide.
For now, V’s moment at the Dodgers game is another reminder of the group’s cultural reach – a blend of sport, music, and star power that continues to thrill fans across the globe.