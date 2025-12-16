Throwback to when BTS V stunned fans with first pitch at Dodgers game

BTS is very close to returning back to their full-blown form. And while all the members are at their peak, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung just ranked No. 1 on the Korean Brand Index 2025. He is also the latest BTS member to embark on a solo journey; he dropped his debut album Layover in September 2023 to great success

And his solo career also brought some rather interesting opportunities his way. Like when V was invited to add a touch of K-pop glamour to Major League Baseball when he took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Monday night.

When BTS' V nailed the ceremonial first pitch At Dodgers...

The singer drew cheers from thousands of fans as he stepped onto the field wearing a Dodgers jersey tucked into faded jeans. Before his throw, he bowed politely towards Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who then caught a strike from the left-handed star.

V embraced the moment with ease, even delivering the traditional game call, “It’s time for Dodger baseball!” in English, to the delight of the crowd. He also took time to greet the young fans who run on to the field before every game to collect autographs from players.