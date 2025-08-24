Jungkook surpasses PSY and BTS with solo records

Jungkook is adding more trophies to his name. The BTS singer has broken two big records on Spotify and YouTube, and the numbers are hard to ignore. His first solo album Golden now has three music videos that have each crossed 200 million views on YouTube. The latest is Standing Next to You, which hit the milestone this week. It joins Seven with Latto and 3D with Jack Harlow, making Jungkook the first K-pop soloist to reach this record.
That also puts him ahead of PSY, who held the earlier mark. With eight videos above 200 million views, Jungkook now leads the list of K-pop soloists with the most entries at that level. PSY has seven. The gap is small, but symbolically it shows how much ground younger acts have covered since Gangnam Style shook the internet a decade ago.
The success is not limited to YouTube. On Spotify, Jungkook has also gone past BTS as the Asian act with the most songs to cross 500 million charted streams. Golden produced three tracks that reached No. 1 on the global chart, the most from any album this decade. In fact, only three other albums in history have managed the same.
Among them, Seven stands out the most. It has collected 2.5 billion streams, making it the first and only song by an Asian artist to touch that figure on Spotify. For comparison, most global hits fade after a year or two. Seven continues to pull listeners long after its release.
Jungkook has also collected certifications along the way. His track 3D from the same album received Gold status in France, his fourth from the country’s National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing.
