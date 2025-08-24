Jungkook surpasses PSY and BTS with solo records

Jungkook is adding more trophies to his name. The BTS singer has broken two big records on Spotify and YouTube, and the numbers are hard to ignore. His first solo album Golden now has three music videos that have each crossed 200 million views on YouTube. The latest is Standing Next to You, which hit the milestone this week. It joins Seven with Latto and 3D with Jack Harlow, making Jungkook the first K-pop soloist to reach this record.

Jungkook becomes most-streamed K-pop soloist

That also puts him ahead of PSY, who held the earlier mark. With eight videos above 200 million views, Jungkook now leads the list of K-pop soloists with the most entries at that level. PSY has seven. The gap is small, but symbolically it shows how much ground younger acts have covered since Gangnam Style shook the internet a decade ago.