Taemin and D&E set for India debut at K-Town 3.0

Another name to watch is Yedam. Once part of the group TREASURE, he has since launched his solo career. His distinct voice and ability to connect with listeners give the festival a different texture. His first performance in India adds to the sense of K-pop expanding into new spaces here.

The festival does not stop there. Korean band ONEWE will bring their live sound, blending instruments with modern K-pop style. Rising artist JEY joins them, introducing audiences to new talent that is only just starting to make waves in the industry.

K-Town 3.0 is not just a music event. It also promises cultural activities and experiences that reflect the larger Korean wave. The idea is to bring fans closer to the culture as much as the music. For many, it is one of the rare chances to see these acts live without travelling abroad.