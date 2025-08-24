Taemin and D&E set for India debut at K-Town 3.0

Mumbai will host the third edition of K-Town on November 1, 2025. The Korean cultural festival has grown into one of the city’s biggest K-pop gatherings, and this year’s lineup makes that clear. The highlight is Taemin’s India debut. Taemin is a member of SHINee and also a successful solo artist, with fans worldwide who admire both his music and his stage craft. And for Indian fans, this show marks a long-awaited moment.
Super Junior’s sub-unit D&E is also set to perform in India for the first time. Donghae and Eunhyuk have toured globally, building a reputation for lively, high-energy sets and their addition gives the lineup a mix of veteran star power and fresh energy.
Another name to watch is Yedam. Once part of the group TREASURE, he has since launched his solo career. His distinct voice and ability to connect with listeners give the festival a different texture. His first performance in India adds to the sense of K-pop expanding into new spaces here.
The festival does not stop there. Korean band ONEWE will bring their live sound, blending instruments with modern K-pop style. Rising artist JEY joins them, introducing audiences to new talent that is only just starting to make waves in the industry.
K-Town 3.0 is not just a music event. It also promises cultural activities and experiences that reflect the larger Korean wave. The idea is to bring fans closer to the culture as much as the music. For many, it is one of the rare chances to see these acts live without travelling abroad.
Tickets are now available online. With a lineup that includes Taemin, D&E, Yedam, ONEWE, and JEY, the festival looks set to be a landmark moment for K-pop in India.
Last year’s edition featured BamBam, BI, Chen, and Xiumin, all performing here for the first time. This year continues the trend, showing how fast the fan base has grown and how strongly India is now part of the global K-pop map.
