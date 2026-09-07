Ranveer Singh’s rugged first look from zombie thriller Pralay leaked online amid casting backlash

Following the immense box office triumphs of Dhurandhar and its highly anticipated sequel, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is plunging into an entirely new cinematic genre with Pralay. Directed by Jai Mehta, the upcoming post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller is already generating massive online chatter. Now, alleged leaked footage from the sprawling sets has sent social media into a frenzy by revealing a gritty new avatar for the leading man.
Set in a near-future Mumbai devastated by a deadly pandemic and a terrifying zombie outbreak, the film promises high-octane action. In the recently surfaced pictures and videos, Ranveer sports a dusty, rugged appearance complete with long, unkempt hair. One specific clip shows the actor walking alongside his co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan while securely carrying a young child on his back with a group of survivours trailing behind them. The dedicated star, who is currently preparing to welcome his second baby with wife Deepika Padukone, appears fully immersed in this dangerous dystopian world.
While fans have universally praised the raw and rugged aesthetic of the lead star, the leaked footage has unexpectedly ignited a fierce online debate regarding his co-star. A rather vocal section of netizens has expressed severe disappointment over Kalyani being cast in such a high-profile Bollywood project.
Taking to social media forums to dissect the leak, viewers did not hold back their criticism. "Malayali here, and I hate to admit this but she genuinely can't act," wrote one frustrated user. "Worse than Janhvi and the entire Bollywood nepo gang combined. How she got this movie? Nepo privilege, obviously." Another commentator noted, "She was decent in Hridayam but the other actress was better though her role was also more than Kalyani."
Despite the ongoing casting controversy, these unofficial visual leaks have undeniably succeeded in building immense curiosity. As the rigorous production schedule continues, audiences are eagerly awaiting an official glimpse into what could potentially be Indian cinema's most ambitious zombie survival thriller to date.