Ranveer Singh’s rugged first look from zombie thriller Pralay leaked online amid casting backlash

While fans have universally praised the raw and rugged aesthetic of the lead star, the leaked footage has unexpectedly ignited a fierce online debate regarding his co-star. A rather vocal section of netizens has expressed severe disappointment over Kalyani being cast in such a high-profile Bollywood project.

Taking to social media forums to dissect the leak, viewers did not hold back their criticism. "Malayali here, and I hate to admit this but she genuinely can't act," wrote one frustrated user. "Worse than Janhvi and the entire Bollywood nepo gang combined. How she got this movie? Nepo privilege, obviously." Another commentator noted, "She was decent in Hridayam but the other actress was better though her role was also more than Kalyani."

Despite the ongoing casting controversy, these unofficial visual leaks have undeniably succeeded in building immense curiosity. As the rigorous production schedule continues, audiences are eagerly awaiting an official glimpse into what could potentially be Indian cinema's most ambitious zombie survival thriller to date.