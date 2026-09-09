Chris Rock will return to the Oscars only if this one condition is met

In a recent interview with Variety, Chris Rock said, "I’m not getting nominated. The only way I’ll go back is if I’m nominated, and I’m not getting nominated..And that’s OK. We’ll deal with that if it happens...Like, let’s manage expectations."

The 61-year-old was a familiar face at the Oscars, having hosted the awards ceremony in 2005 and 2006 and appearing as a presenter several times.

The Oscars 2022 drama

Things changed for Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 when fellow actor Will Smith got up on the stage to slap Chris after he seemingly made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith before presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature.

Will went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard later that very night and was consequently banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years for his actions. Chris, however, was not banned but has chosen not to return to the award ceremony despite invitations.