Is Will Smith the antagonist opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's Raaka?

As if all the buzz around Raaka, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Atlee, wasn't enough, news of Will Smith joining the team has surfaced now. The film, which was previously known by its working title AA22xA6, was officially titled Raaka on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday.
According to media reports, Will Smith could soon join the team of Atlee’s sci-fi epic Raaka for its next shooting schedule. The Hollywood star has reportedly been in talks with the makers since last year for a key antagonist role, opposite Allu Arjun.
After months of discussions, the reports suggest that the makers are now planning an overseas schedule for Will's portions. However, the shooting locations haven't been locked and confirmed as per the report. Sources have revealed that Will Smith’s dates are being worked out and the overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes, however, have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg.
Quite interestingly, there were also reports of Shah Rukh Khan joining the Raaka team for a cameo, though those claims were subsequently denied. However, according to a latest report, King Khan is indeed said to be part of Raaka and will reportedly shoot for his portions soon. A source further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will also join the international schedule at some point, and that he is currently shooting the final song for King, and will face the camera for Raaka post September.
The first-look poster, which has already been dropped, features the actor in a dramatically different, intense avatar. Allu Arjun sports a bald look, with a wolf-like furry hand with sharp claws partially covering his face, giving the poster an eerie and mysterious edge while leaving fans curious about his character.
Meanwhile, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly being mounted on a massive budget of over Rs 700 crore and with such a massive starcast, the audience expectations are on a constant high.