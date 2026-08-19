Is Will Smith the antagonist opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's Raaka?

As if all the buzz around Raaka, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Atlee, wasn't enough, news of Will Smith joining the team has surfaced now. The film, which was previously known by its working title AA22xA6, was officially titled Raaka on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday.

Is Will Smith really joining the Raaka team?

According to media reports, Will Smith could soon join the team of Atlee’s sci-fi epic Raaka for its next shooting schedule. The Hollywood star has reportedly been in talks with the makers since last year for a key antagonist role, opposite Allu Arjun.

After months of discussions, the reports suggest that the makers are now planning an overseas schedule for Will's portions. However, the shooting locations haven't been locked and confirmed as per the report. Sources have revealed that Will Smith’s dates are being worked out and the overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes, however, have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg.