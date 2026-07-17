Deepika Padukone films intense action sequences while seven months pregnant for Raaka

Actress Deepika Padukone has stunned the Indian film industry by filming high-octane action sequences for her upcoming film Raaka while seven months pregnant. Expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika has chosen to perform demanding stunts under strict medical supervision and specialised on-set safety protocols.

At seven months pregnant, Deepika Padukone is challenging the status quo

The news comes amidst an ongoing conversation regarding Deepika’s recent advocacy for a strict eight-hour workday schedule. Addressing the criticism surrounding her demands, Deepika shared her perspective on the industry’s workplace standards in a recent interview. ‘‘By virtue of being a woman, if that’s coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian Film Industry, have been working for 8 hours for years and it’s never made headlines!’’ she stated. She further criticised the ingrained ‘‘chalta hai’’ (let it be) culture, highlighting long hours, poor conditions and basic issues like food.