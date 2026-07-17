Deepika Padukone films intense action sequences while seven months pregnant for Raaka

Actress Deepika Padukone has stunned the Indian film industry by filming high-octane action sequences for her upcoming film Raaka while seven months pregnant. Expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika has chosen to perform demanding stunts under strict medical supervision and specialised on-set safety protocols.
The news comes amidst an ongoing conversation regarding Deepika’s recent advocacy for a strict eight-hour workday schedule. Addressing the criticism surrounding her demands, Deepika shared her perspective on the industry’s workplace standards in a recent interview. ‘‘By virtue of being a woman, if that’s coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian Film Industry, have been working for 8 hours for years and it’s never made headlines!’’ she stated. She further criticised the ingrained ‘‘chalta hai’’ (let it be) culture, highlighting long hours, poor conditions and basic issues like food.
Despite pushing for systemic reform, Deepika’s personal commitment to her current project remains unshakeable. According to an insider on the set of Raaka, she was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost grueling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. The source added that her work ethic has been deeply inspiring for the entire crew, especially considering she also balanced the shoot while raising her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Dua.
Directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, the highly anticipated film also stars Allu Arjun, who recently generated immense buzz with a bold, bald first look revealed on his 44th birthday. Slated for a 2027 release, the production has tightly managed stunt choreography and mandatory rest periods to protect Deepika’s health, ensuring all physical movements are completely controlled.