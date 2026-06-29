Indrajit Lankesh reveals how Deepika Padukone had everything needed to be a star

Did you know Om Shanti Om was not Deepika Padukone's debut film? She rather started her career with the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya, a year before her big Bolly debut. In a recent podcast, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who gave Deepika her first break in Aishwarya, recently revisited those early days and described how her debut and growing popularity soon drew the attention of King Khan. He also shared how Deepika had ticked all the right boxes when it comes to the factors needed for a superstar.

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh on casting Deepika Padukone

When casting for Aishwarya, Indrajit says that he saw in Deepika the qualities the pat demanded: Height, athletic presence, striking looks and wide appeal. He reached out soon after and met her in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her manager, Pooja Dadlani, who was managing Deepika even before she came to the industry.

The released in 2006 and did well commercially in Karnataka, marking Deepika's screen debut. Lankesh believes that it was Aishwarya's success that helped take her visibility national and eventually reached Shah Rukh Khan, who at the time was looking for a new heroine to star opposite him. And the rest is history.