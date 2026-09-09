Lori Loughlin files for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage

Actress Lori Loughlin has officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 28 years, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Lori, 62, submitted court documents in Los Angeles on September 4, citing irreconcilable differences. The legal step brings a formal end to a long-running separation that followed years of intense strain stemming from their high-profile involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin files for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli

The couple, who married in November 1997, separated in August 2025. While their split was kept private initially, Lori’s representative confirmed the distance shortly afterwards, stating that the pair were "living apart and taking a break from their marriage" with "no legal proceedings at this time". However, those close to the couple noted that reconciliation proved impossible. An insider explained that "things have never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together", adding that Lori felt "betrayed" as the two drifted apart.