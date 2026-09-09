Lori Loughlin files for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage

Actress Lori Loughlin has officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 28 years, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Lori, 62, submitted court documents in Los Angeles on September 4, citing irreconcilable differences. The legal step brings a formal end to a long-running separation that followed years of intense strain stemming from their high-profile involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.
The couple, who married in November 1997, separated in August 2025. While their split was kept private initially, Lori’s representative confirmed the distance shortly afterwards, stating that the pair were "living apart and taking a break from their marriage" with "no legal proceedings at this time". However, those close to the couple noted that reconciliation proved impossible. An insider explained that "things have never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together", adding that Lori felt "betrayed" as the two drifted apart.
The marriage faced relentless public scrutiny when the pair were charged in the federal ‘Varsity Blues’ investigation. Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2020 after paying $500,000 to Rick Singer to fraudulently designate their daughters as rowing recruits for the University of Southern California. Lori served two months behind bars, whilst Mossimo completed a five-month sentence. At her sentencing, Lori admitted she "made an awful decision" and "allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass", whilst Mossimo expressed regret and took "full responsibility" for his actions.
Court documents reveal that Lori has requested assets and debts be divided in accordance with their prenuptial agreement, signed in October 1997 and amended in August 2015. Custody arrangements will not be required for their two adult daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade. As Lori focuses on rebuilding her acting career and re-establishing her public presence, the filing marks the definitive end to a partnership that ultimately could not survive years of personal and legal turmoil.