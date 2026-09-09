Prince George starts at Eton, 30 years after dad Prince William

George was greeted at the school by headteacher Simon Henderson, marking the official start of a new phase that will carry him through his teenage years. He leaves behind Lambrook School, the private school near Windsor he'd attended alongside younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Eton's traditions are practically their own language. Boys don the school's famous tailcoat uniform, attend daily chapel, and quickly learn a vocabulary that's evolved over the institution's roughly 600-year history. Prince Harry, in his memoir Spare, described his own culture shock at the school — classes weren't classes, they were divs, and teachers went by beaks. He also recalled the discomfort of knowing that problem students were regularly discussed behind closed doors during a mid-morning staff meeting called Chambers.

Eton is known for placing heavy emphasis on independence, leadership, and involvement in sports, societies, and the arts, giving him plenty of ways to make his mark beyond the classroom.