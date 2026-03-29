Prince William and Kate Middleton are reducing their royal schedule in April: Here’s why

Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to take things a little easier in April. Rather than adhere to a busy, active royal schedule, they will be focusing on spending quality time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This decision marks an important change toward having a more family-orientated lifestyle. It also supports the notion of looking after oneself personally during this special time of year.
Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton are reducing their schedule in April:
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s timing is coinciding with their children's Lambrook School term break, which will be March 27 - April 22. This has now become a traditional time for William and Catherine to withdraw from their duties to focus on the normalities of family life. Some of the normalities include dropping off and picking up children at school, eating family dinners together, and going about their daily routines.
Catherine has always followed a down-to-earth, practical parenting style based upon her own experiences as a child. This family is evolving far beyond old-fashioned royal customs and instead chooses to be directly involved in their kids' lives; places like outdoor play, family traditions, and family quality time are of utmost importance. This style of raising children represents a modern-day royal home environment.
This year has more significance than ever. Kate Middleton had breast cancer and is now in remission. She is concentrating on balance and health, while friends describe her mind as being “intentional living." She has made the choice to decline all engagements that are not essential to her health and energy in order to make the adjustments needed to her new normal.
The family will probably live at Anmer Hall in the Sandringham Estate during April. Anmer Hall offers a relaxed, private lifestyle, where Prince William and Kate Middleton can spend time walking along the coast and doing outdoor activities in the beautiful countryside around the estate.