Prince William and Kate Middleton are reducing their royal schedule in April: Here’s why

Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to take things a little easier in April. Rather than adhere to a busy, active royal schedule, they will be focusing on spending quality time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This decision marks an important change toward having a more family-orientated lifestyle. It also supports the notion of looking after oneself personally during this special time of year.

Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton are reducing their schedule in April:

A family-first spring break

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s timing is coinciding with their children's Lambrook School term break, which will be March 27 - April 22. This has now become a traditional time for William and Catherine to withdraw from their duties to focus on the normalities of family life. Some of the normalities include dropping off and picking up children at school, eating family dinners together, and going about their daily routines.