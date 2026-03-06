Kate Middleton celebrates Holi with British Indians in Leicester

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, gave a colourful nod to the Indian community as she joined in on the Holi festivities on March 5. She arrived at Leicester in a cream pleated dress with a white overcoat complementing the look. However subtle this gesture was, it didn’t go unnoticed and appreciation poured in across social media and the whole Indian community residing in the Kingdom.

Princess Kate’s first official visit to this temple turns into a cultural celebration during Holi

Kate arrived in Leicester to celebrate the festival of colours with the British Indian community and the world noticed this beautiful gesture. The best part was that she didn’t just show up for the occasion, she walked in white, subtly honouring the tradition of Holi. Whites are often showcased as the symbol of simplicity and equality during the festivities.

To make the moment feel even more Indian, she was welcomed with traditional garlands and bouquets, giving the ensemble a distinct desi touch. The deep red rose garlands, set against her white coated attire, brought a sharp appearance to life.

During her visit she also took the chance to embrace the culture by exploring the local sites. She walked around Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple and even took a dance lesson there. She strolled barefooted inside the temple and with utter joy, she smiled and laughed with the community while learning the traditional steps on the way.