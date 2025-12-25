Kate Middleton and Charlotte play a duet during Kate's Christmas service

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a beautiful moment from the Together at Christmas carol service that Kate Middleton hosted ar Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025.
Princess Kate, along with her 10-year old daughter, Princess Charlotte, played a duet on the piano that surprised the world.
On December 5, 2025, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton hosted her fifth annual Together at Christmas and put up a duet performance along with daughter, Princess Charlotte, to open the carol service event.
The 43-year-old Princess of Wales sat by her daughter on the piano as they played Erland Cooper's Holm Sound. The duet concert was broadcast on UK's channel, ITV on Christmas Eve for royal fans to watch.
Later, the performance was shared on Instagram with a voiceover by Kate Middleton. The Princess was heard saying, "At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand. Presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong".
Royal fans were overjoyed with the surprise duet piano performance. "Such a beautiful mother daughter moment. The love and trust they have for each other in so evident!", one Instagram user wrote under the post. "So precious! So lovely to see Charlotte enjoying the gift of music with her mum", another comment read. One fan said, "What a lovely surprise this Christmas Eve. Beautiful moment and message. Merriest of Christmas’ to you all".
Prince of Wales, William and Charlotte's siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis were also present at the event.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.