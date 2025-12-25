Kate Middleton and Charlotte play a duet during Kate's Christmas service

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a beautiful moment from the Together at Christmas carol service that Kate Middleton hosted ar Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025.

Princess Kate, along with her 10-year old daughter, Princess Charlotte, played a duet on the piano that surprised the world.

Kate Middleton and Charlotte played Holm Sound by Erland Cooper on the piano

On December 5, 2025, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton hosted her fifth annual Together at Christmas and put up a duet performance along with daughter, Princess Charlotte, to open the carol service event.

The 43-year-old Princess of Wales sat by her daughter on the piano as they played Erland Cooper's Holm Sound. The duet concert was broadcast on UK's channel, ITV on Christmas Eve for royal fans to watch.