Ahead of Prince George's term at Eton College, here's a look at all the arrangements

No shared rooms: The young Royal will be seen having his own room at the boarding. This would help him stay, focus and unwind in his own safe space and territory. It is actually not uncommon for students at the school to each have their own rooms. Thus, the same applies for Prince George. In fact, even during his father and uncle’s time, they each had their own room with attached bathroom for a comfortable stay.

Student socialisation: With separate rooms being assigned, how do the students socialise? One of the most important aspects of going to school is to socialise and form friendships. Even though the rooms will be separate there will be several common areas and activities including common rooms, sharing meal time, one shared kitchen and spending crucial parts of daily life together. This will enable the students to have enough social interactions and form a community.

Sports: Apart from academics, it is also expected that Prince George might sign up for the athletics program; after all, his father was a huge fan of the same. It is revealed that Prince William immersed himself in soccer, water polo and other such sports during his tenure. However, it is speculated that the young prince might choose between following his father’s steps in soccer or rugby. Sports help in higher concentration, mindfulness, longer stamina, confidence building, team work building, and more.