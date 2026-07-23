Ahead of Prince George's term at Eton College, here's a look at all the arrangements

For those who have been following the British Royal headlines, would agree that feels like yesterday when Price George was born and a toddler in the arms of Princess Kate and Prince William. However, the same toddle has now grown up to be a young lad of 13 and is expected to start his term at Eton College from this fall. Carrying on his family legacy he will attend the same renowned boarding school that his father and uncle, Prince Harry went to. However, one has to acknowledge that the times and circumstances of their attendance have greatly changed. Here’s what is expected as Prince George gets ready to live in a home, away from home.
While the journey is expected to be smooth as Eton College is one of the most reputed boarding schools, that has for years readied able students, here are five major changes that Prince George might face.
No shared rooms: The young Royal will be seen having his own room at the boarding. This would help him stay, focus and unwind in his own safe space and territory. It is actually not uncommon for students at the school to each have their own rooms. Thus, the same applies for Prince George. In fact, even during his father and uncle’s time, they each had their own room with attached bathroom for a comfortable stay.
Student socialisation: With separate rooms being assigned, how do the students socialise? One of the most important aspects of going to school is to socialise and form friendships. Even though the rooms will be separate there will be several common areas and activities including common rooms, sharing meal time, one shared kitchen and spending crucial parts of daily life together. This will enable the students to have enough social interactions and form a community.
Sports: Apart from academics, it is also expected that Prince George might sign up for the athletics program; after all, his father was a huge fan of the same. It is revealed that Prince William immersed himself in soccer, water polo and other such sports during his tenure. However, it is speculated that the young prince might choose between following his father’s steps in soccer or rugby. Sports help in higher concentration, mindfulness, longer stamina, confidence building, team work building, and more.
Visiting home: Interestingly, his own home is not too far away from Eton College. However, the frequency of his home visits to meet his parents and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is still under wraps. But the proximity is good enough to give a young lad confidence of having their family not too far away.
Dealing with social media: One major challenge that Prince George will have to deal with which probably didn’t exist during the time of Prince William and Prince Harry is social media. This also means that his security concerns are not just physical but also digital. To combat this, there will be special security arrangements but care will be taken that it doesn’t look too intimidating for the other students who study at the College.
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