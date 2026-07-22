How much will Robert Downey Jr.'s 11-year-old daughter get paid for Disney show?

While Oscar winning actor Robert Downey Jr. prepares to make a grand comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday, his 11-year-old daughter, Avri Roel Downey is awaiting a juicy paycheque after joining the cast of an upcoming television show.
Robert Downey Jr is father to three children, Indio Falconer Downey (with Deborah Falconer) and Avri Roel Downey and Exton Elias Downey with his wife Susan Downey.
Avri, born on November 4, 2014, is preparing for her acting debut and will reportedly feature in the new television show, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Media reports suggest that the child actor has already signed the contract last year and will appear in a small role for which she will be paid $1,246 for a single day of shooting.
As to what character Robert's daughter will play, has not been confirmed but her character has reportedly listed as 'Family Photo Kid'. Despite the small role, the minor actor will get paid more than fairly, given this is her first gig.
However, there has been no confirmation regarding Avri's participation in Oswald the Lucky Rabbit but all details have made this assumption plausible. Information regarding possible shooting dates are also under wraps.
It is an upcoming Disney show that will be directed by Jon Favreau, a close friend of Robert Downey Jr who has also directed and acted in the Iron Man films. He was at the helm of the first ever movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man (2008) and returned to direct the sequel, Iron Man 2 (2010).
Following this, Jon stepped down from the role of a director and served as the executive producer of films in the Avengers series and featured as the beloved character, Happy Hogan in multiple MCU films.
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