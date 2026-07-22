How much will Robert Downey Jr.'s 11-year-old daughter get paid for Disney show?

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

However, there has been no confirmation regarding Avri's participation in Oswald the Lucky Rabbit but all details have made this assumption plausible. Information regarding possible shooting dates are also under wraps.

It is an upcoming Disney show that will be directed by Jon Favreau, a close friend of Robert Downey Jr who has also directed and acted in the Iron Man films. He was at the helm of the first ever movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man (2008) and returned to direct the sequel, Iron Man 2 (2010).

Following this, Jon stepped down from the role of a director and served as the executive producer of films in the Avengers series and featured as the beloved character, Happy Hogan in multiple MCU films.