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King Charles clarifies Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal status after their UK return

The monarch has issued a formal letter confirming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain non-working royals following their relocation to Britain
King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan’s status
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Royal Wedding
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King Charles III has reiterated that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, remain non-working members of the royal family following their return to the United Kingdom.

King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan’s status

A letter sent on behalf of the king to senior government officials said the couple will continue to refrain from using their royal titles as they have done since stepping back from official royal duties in 2020. Any charity work the couple undertakes will be carried out in a private capacity, and operational security decisions are matters for the relevant police agencies, the letter adds.

King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan’s status
Prince Harry, and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive for an event, during a visit to Bondi Beach, Australia, April 17, 2026Jonathan Brady

The letter was sent by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, to senior officials in the government and military, as well as lord lieutenants, the king’s personal representatives around the country.

“To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that (this) information be shared,” the letter says.

While the communication simply confirms that Harry and Meghan’s status remains unchanged, the decision to send the letter and release it publicly demonstrates the concern among some palace observers that the couple’s status could allow them to become a sort of parallel royal court, competing with working members of the royal family.

King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan’s status
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk, during the Braemar Gathering highland games at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday, September 5, 2026Aaron Chown

The security question is particularly sensitive because Harry has fought a long-running battle with the government for the restoration of publicly funded police protection, which was canceled when the couple gave up their royal roles.

The decision about whether to restore the couple’s round-the-clock police protection is a matter for a government panel known as RAVEC, or the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

“Any specific questions from official and State organizations about the courtesies which should be extended to the Duke and Duchess, and particularly where recourse to public funds may be required, should be directed to Buckingham Palace,” the Lord Chamberlain said in his letter.

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King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan’s status
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King Charles III

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