Videos
Why actor Idris Elba was honoured by King Charles III: Knighthood explained
From Hollywood star to Sir Idris Elba, discover how his dedication to empowering young people earned one of Britain’s highest honours, the Knighthood
Actor Idris Elba has officially become Sir Idris Elba after being knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises his contributions to young people, including his work tackling youth violence, supporting youth employment, and serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for The King's Trust. The video explores his story of receiving this honour and how Knighthood evolved throughout history!