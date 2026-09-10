Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee gets engaged to Katarina Demetriades

Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson, is officially off the market after proposing to his partner, Katarina Demetriades, during a romantic getaway to Indonesia.
The 30-year-old Emmy-nominated producer and the New York University philosophy major shared their joyful news in a joint social media post alongside romantic photographs from their trip, simply captioning the announcement: “meet my fiancé 8.29.2026 🧿.”
Brandon and Katarina, who both grew up in Los Angeles, enjoyed years of friendship before taking their relationship to the next level in 2025. Now settled together in New York, the couple are planning to walk down the aisle in late 2027.
The happy milestone marks another family celebration following the wedding of Brandon’s younger brother, Dylan, who tied the knot with interior designer Paula Bruss in Saint-Tropez earlier this year. Brandon and Katarina made their first high-profile public appearance as a couple at the French Riviera nuptials.
Pamela Anderson, who shares both sons with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, previously reflected on watching her children start their own chapters, saying, “Tears are catching me off guard at times — happy tears. But as Khalil Gibran says, ‘As parents, we are the bow from which life springs.’” She added that her sons are remarkably independent, noting, “They’ve all lived on their own for many years.”
Beyond the romantic news, Brandon continues to build an impressive career in entertainment and business. He serves as CEO and head of production at And Her Son’s Productions, earning critical praise for producing the hit Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story as well as executive producing The Last Showgirl. He is also the co-founder of the skincare label Sonsie.
Speaking about collaborating with his mother earlier this year, Brandon shared: “She’s fantastic, and honestly it’s just an honor for me to be able to work on projects with her and see kind of this evolution. I just feel grateful to be a part of that.”