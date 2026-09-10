Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee gets engaged to Katarina Demetriades

Brandon and Katarina, who both grew up in Los Angeles, enjoyed years of friendship before taking their relationship to the next level in 2025. Now settled together in New York, the couple are planning to walk down the aisle in late 2027.

The happy milestone marks another family celebration following the wedding of Brandon’s younger brother, Dylan, who tied the knot with interior designer Paula Bruss in Saint-Tropez earlier this year. Brandon and Katarina made their first high-profile public appearance as a couple at the French Riviera nuptials.

Pamela Anderson, who shares both sons with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, previously reflected on watching her children start their own chapters, saying, “Tears are catching me off guard at times — happy tears. But as Khalil Gibran says, ‘As parents, we are the bow from which life springs.’” She added that her sons are remarkably independent, noting, “They’ve all lived on their own for many years.”