Pamela Anderson reveals the devastating toll of her hepatitis C diagnosis

Pamela Anderson has candidly reflected on her harrowing battle with hepatitis C, recalling the moment a doctor gave her a "death sentence" with only 10 years to live.
The actress opened up about the life-altering ordeal during a powerful speech at the amfAR Gala Venezia, where she was honoured with the Award of Courage. Diagnosed in the late 1990s when there was no known cure, Pamela revealed that the news completely upended her world.
"It was a death sentence. That’s what my doctor told me — that I probably had around 10 years to live," she told the audience. "It was not fear of death, but fear of what might happen to my young children. It turned my life inside out."
The diagnosis sparked a bitter public fallout in 2002 with her ex-husband Tommy Lee. Pamela claimed she contracted the virus after sharing a tattoo needle with the Mötley Crüe drummer during their marriage. At the time, Tommy publicly denied having the disease and his representatives accused her of using the media to attack him amid a contentious custody battle over their two sons, Brandon and Dylan.
Despite the highly publicised dispute, Pamela lived with the virus for years before undergoing treatment when newer medications became available. By 2015, she announced she was free of the disease. However, the journey was far from easy. The star confessed that paying for the cure was financially draining, admitting it "took everything" she had in the bank.
Beyond the financial strain, the emotional toll and stigma surrounding hepatitis C left a lasting mark on how she viewed herself. Yet, decades after the initial shock and the public denial from her ex-husband, Pamela refuses to be defined by her past.
Concluding her inspiring Venice speech, she declared her triumph over the illness. "I'm not a victim, I’m a victor," she shared gracefully. "I am strong and capable, more now than I could ever dream of. I’m not the damsel in distress, no matter how easy that role is to play."