Pamela Anderson reveals the devastating toll of her hepatitis C diagnosis

Pamela Anderson has candidly reflected on her harrowing battle with hepatitis C, recalling the moment a doctor gave her a "death sentence" with only 10 years to live.

Pamela Anderson speaks out on surviving hepatitis C

The actress opened up about the life-altering ordeal during a powerful speech at the amfAR Gala Venezia, where she was honoured with the Award of Courage. Diagnosed in the late 1990s when there was no known cure, Pamela revealed that the news completely upended her world.

"It was a death sentence. That’s what my doctor told me — that I probably had around 10 years to live," she told the audience. "It was not fear of death, but fear of what might happen to my young children. It turned my life inside out."