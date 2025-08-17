Pamela Anderson's targeted skincare routine, which helped her go fully makeup-free

She follows a basic and minimalist routine for her skin which includes Sonsie Basic Balm from her very own skincare line. She even showed it off on Watch What Happens Live, cheekily applying it on co-star Liam Neeson. Despite its simple name, she calls it the finishing touch in her beauty ritual. “I’m prone to dry lips because I travel so much, and so I am always reapplying lip balm. But with this, it stays, which is really nice. I don’t have to apply it as much,” she shared.

But her skincare goes beyond lip balm. She follows a minimalist four-product routine under her Sonsie line: Cleansing Mousse, Super Serum, Multi Moisture Cream, and Basic Balm. The Multi Moisture Cream, which she dearly calls “more than a mask,” doubles as an all-over essential for dry areas.