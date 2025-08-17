Pamela Anderson's targeted skincare routine, which helped her go fully makeup-free

Pamela Anderson has been making headlines recently for her makeup-free looks on events, red carpets, and film promotions. Her decision of embracing makeup free look has stirred conversations online. The Baywatch star has swapped her iconic ’90s glam for a stripped-back and natural beauty philosophy. This proves that natural beauty and confidence shines brighter than any makeup highlighter.
She follows a basic and minimalist routine for her skin which includes Sonsie Basic Balm from her very own skincare line. She even showed it off on Watch What Happens Live, cheekily applying it on co-star Liam Neeson. Despite its simple name, she calls it the finishing touch in her beauty ritual. “I’m prone to dry lips because I travel so much, and so I am always reapplying lip balm. But with this, it stays, which is really nice. I don’t have to apply it as much,” she shared.
But her skincare goes beyond lip balm. She follows a minimalist four-product routine under her Sonsie line: Cleansing Mousse, Super Serum, Multi Moisture Cream, and Basic Balm. The Multi Moisture Cream, which she dearly calls “more than a mask,” doubles as an all-over essential for dry areas.
Her ritual is also simple yet intentional. In the morning, she prefers to cleanse then apply serum, moisturize, and seals it with the balm. At night, she repeats with a focus on hydration, applying cream to her hands, elbows, and feet. Before big events, she might add a massage or mask, but simplicity is the key throughout her skincare regime.
In an interview Pamela revealed about her favorite skincare tool, “Nothing better than touch.” She never leaves home without her Super Serum, and her advice is refreshingly grounded, “Less is more. Keep it simple.”
