Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor visit Tirupati temple before Param Sundari release

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have been making headlines with their upcoming movie romantic comedy Param Sundari. With the release date coming near for the movie, they visited the revered Tirumala Temple in Tirupati on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, creating a moment of excitement for fans and devotees alike.
The trip was special for actor Sidharth Malhotra as it was his first visit to the divine temple. Janhvi Kapoor, who has made several visit to the temple revealed that the idea to go for this together rose from the desire to share a piece of her tradition with the co-star. “I wanted to give Param (Sidharth’s character name) our South Indian experience,” she said. The actors were spotted decked up in traditional attire walking barefoot in the premises of the temple. Their visit to the temple went quickly viral on social media platforms.
Sidharth Malhotra shared his gratitude to fans for showing love and enthusiasm to the movie's trailer and songs. “Thank you so much for all the love. And we will see you guys at the movies and theatres on August 29,” he said following his darshan.
Param Sundari, which features Sidharth and Janhvi is scheduled to release on August 29, 2025. The film recently launched its trailer which showcased a classic North-meets-South romantic comedy filled with colorful characters and heartwarming moments.
Janhvi's connection to Tirupati and her decision to bring her co-star for blessing added a personal touch to their off-screen camaraderie. This move has heightened excitement among fans for the film and their chemistry to witness on big screen.
