Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor visit Tirupati temple before Param Sundari release

The trip was special for actor Sidharth Malhotra as it was his first visit to the divine temple. Janhvi Kapoor, who has made several visit to the temple revealed that the idea to go for this together rose from the desire to share a piece of her tradition with the co-star. “I wanted to give Param (Sidharth’s character name) our South Indian experience,” she said. The actors were spotted decked up in traditional attire walking barefoot in the premises of the temple. Their visit to the temple went quickly viral on social media platforms.

Sidharth Malhotra shared his gratitude to fans for showing love and enthusiasm to the movie's trailer and songs. “Thank you so much for all the love. And we will see you guys at the movies and theatres on August 29,” he said following his darshan.