Sachin Tendulkar and Benedict Cumberbatch spark fan frenzy at Wimbledon 2025

It was a star-studded moment at Wimbledon 2025 as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and acclaimed actor Benedict Cumberbatch were seen enjoying the men’s singles semi-finals from the Royal Box. The unexpected crossover of sports and cinema icons quickly became one of the weekend’s most talked-about sightings, both on and off the court.

Sachin, known worldwide as the ‘Master Blaster’ and revered in India as the God of Cricket, looked dapper in a classic navy Ralph Lauren suit. Beside him, Benedict – best known for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – kept things sharp and suave in a tailored grey ensemble. The two were part of a high-profile guest list that included tennis legend Pat Cash and designer David Lauren. But it was the pairing of Sachin and Benedict that truly stole the spotlight, setting social media into a frenzy. Fans couldn’t get enough of the duo, with comments flooding timelines about cricket, time travel, and superheroes.