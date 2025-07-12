Sonam Kapoor set to attend Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Finals in London

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor has joined the list of celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra, as she too is set to attend Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Finals in London.

Sonam Kapoor to appear at Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Finals

Sonam will be seen gracing the tournament this weekend. A source said, “Sonam Kapoor has been a part of the tournament for years now. This will be her fourth Wimbledon appearance and she's got a special outfit in store for the highly-anticipated game.”

“The actress is currently in London, enjoying some family time with husband Anand Ahuja and their son, Vayu, so it comes as no surprise that she's going to be making her way to the game this weekend,” added the source.

Last month, Sonam celebrated seven years of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. To mark the milestone, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a special memory. She posted a video featuring one of her scenes with Ranbir Kapoor from the film, blending it with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

Sonam made her comeback to the screen with the 2023 crime thriller Blind, in which she portrayed a visually impaired ex-police officer. The film marked her return to acting following a break she took after welcoming her son, Vayu, in 2022.

Directed by Shome Makhija, the thriller also starred Shubham Saraf, Danesh Razvi, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey and Javed Khan in key roles. Blind, was a remake of the 2011 South Korean film of the same name, originally featuring Yoo Seung-ho and Kim Ha-neul in lead roles.