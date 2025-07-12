Nicholas Hoult’s paycheck leaves David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan behind

James Gunn’s much-anticipated Superman has finally hit theatres—and it’s already dominating the Indian box office. While the film’s global earnings are still under wraps, it’s making plenty of headlines for reasons beyond ticket sales. A recent report has revealed just how much the cast earned, and fans are shocked to learn that the film’s lead stars weren’t the highest paid.
According to a scoop by an entertainment insider, it’s Nicholas Hoult—who plays the iconic villain Lex Luthor—who took home the biggest paycheck. British actor Nicholas Hoult reportedly earned $2 million for his role, while both David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) were paid $750,000 each.
The stark difference boils down to experience. Nicholas Hoult, a familiar face in Hollywood, has led projects like The Menu, The Great, Mad Max: Fury Road, and played Beast in the X-Men series. Meanwhile, David is still a fresh face in the film world, and Rachel, although an Emmy-winning star of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, is relatively new to the big screen.
All three stars are reportedly set to receive bonuses if Superman performs well at the box office—a likely outcome if the film’s current momentum holds. Early reviews have been largely positive, with audiences praising James’ vision for rebooting the DC universe. Interestingly, Nicholas Hoult's salary reveal comes at a time when major studios are under fire for reboot fatigue and their dependence on superhero franchises. Still, Superman seems to be dodging the criticism—at least for now.
As fans flock to theatres, many are curious to see how the new cast holds up under the cape and chaos. With its mix of fresh talent and seasoned names, James’ take on the superhero legend is shaping up to be a major talking point for moviegoers worldwide.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.