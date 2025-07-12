Nicholas Hoult’s paycheck leaves David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan behind

The stark difference boils down to experience. Nicholas Hoult, a familiar face in Hollywood, has led projects like The Menu, The Great, Mad Max: Fury Road, and played Beast in the X-Men series. Meanwhile, David is still a fresh face in the film world, and Rachel, although an Emmy-winning star of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, is relatively new to the big screen.

All three stars are reportedly set to receive bonuses if Superman performs well at the box office—a likely outcome if the film’s current momentum holds. Early reviews have been largely positive, with audiences praising James’ vision for rebooting the DC universe. Interestingly, Nicholas Hoult's salary reveal comes at a time when major studios are under fire for reboot fatigue and their dependence on superhero franchises. Still, Superman seems to be dodging the criticism—at least for now.

As fans flock to theatres, many are curious to see how the new cast holds up under the cape and chaos. With its mix of fresh talent and seasoned names, James’ take on the superhero legend is shaping up to be a major talking point for moviegoers worldwide.